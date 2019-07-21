  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Grass fire, John McLaren Park, San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire has burned about ten acres of John McLaren Park, and that fire has been contained as of about 7 p.m. Sunday, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Sunday’s fire, the second at John McLaren Park in eight days, was reported about 6 p.m. Sunday in the southeast part of the park. More than 50 firefighters battled the fire, and no injuries were reported, nor were any structures threatened.

Another vegetation fire at McLaren Park was battled on July 14, near the Gleneagle golf course. That fire burned about three acres of vegetation, and no structures were damaged.

No information about the cause of Sunday’s fire was immediately available.

