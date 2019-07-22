  • KPIX 5On Air

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An animal welfare activist from the Bay Area entered a no contest plea in Las Vegas to misdemeanor disorderly conduct for approaching Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on a conference stage.

A judge sentenced Priya Sawhney of Berkeley to the one day she already served in jail.

Sawhney wasn’t in court while her case was settled.

Her lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, later characterized her as a peaceful protester.

An animal rights activist (L) rushes the stage to interupt Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos (R) as he talks with moderator Jenny Freshwater during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Prosecutors agreed to drop a felony false identification charge stemming from Sawhney’s entry and arrest at a June 6 Amazon event at the Aria resort.

Video showed Sawhney never got near Bezos while yelling on stage about chicken farms.

A protest group called Direct Action Everywhere says Sawhney was protesting conditions at a California poultry farm that supplies Amazon.

