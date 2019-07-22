OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Northbound I-880 in Oakland was shut down at the 98th Avenue exit for over two hours by an investigation into a freeway shooting Monday night, according to authorities.

The closure due to police activity was initially reported at about 6:45 p.m. Traffic is being diverted off of northbound I-880 at 98th Avenue.

Cars were being detoured around the closure but being allowed to re-enter the freeway past the area of the police activity. An ambulance was seen leaving the area at about 6:53 p.m.

There appeared to be two vehicles being inspected by authorities at the side of the freeway. So far, there has been no confirmation of what type of incident authorities are investigating.

Authorities later confirmed that the activity was centered around a shooting investigation, but offered no details.

Freeway shooting shuts down northbound 880 near the 98th exit. CHP currently investigating. pic.twitter.com/rtIyciLVOh — Maria Medina KPIX5 (@MariaKPIX) July 23, 2019

CHP later confirmed that a driver, described as a black male in his 30s or 40s, was driving a dark colored sedan when he began shooting at the right front passenger door of a green Toyota RAV 4 occupied by two males.

The driver of the Toyota was wounded by gun fire. Both the driver and the passenger were transported to an area hospital where the driver is being treated for his injuries. The driver’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Authorities reopened the freeway shortly before 9 p.m.

The closure created a large traffic back-up as vehicles are forced to exit the freeway in a single lane prior to re-entering.

Tractor trailers were allowed to use I-580 due to the northbound closure of I-880.

CHP Investigators are requesting that anyone with information surrounding the shooting incident call the CHP’s Investigation tip line at (707) 917-4491.