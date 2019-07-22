ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Fire crews have contained a small grass that started in the center divide of Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County early Monday morning, according to Alameda County Fire Department officials.
The five-acre blaze was first reported at 5:03 a.m. in the center divide of the freeway, on the left shoulder of the westbound side just west of Grant Line Road, fire department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said.
Nobody was injured, but the blaze did impact traffic during the morning commute, according to Caltrans traffic maps.
An Alameda County Fire Department truck did get stuck in soft terrain at a 15-degree angle, and is being pulled out by two bulldozers, Knowles said. The crew inside was uninjured.
Cal Fire and Livermore-Pleasanton fire crews also assisted in extinguishing the blaze.
