LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – One person has died after a car collided with an Altamont Commuter Express in Livermore during the morning commute Monday.
According to authorities, ACE train no. 5 struck the vehicle east of the Livermore station around 7:50 a.m.
Police said the single occupant of the vehicle died in the crash. No other injuries were reported.
ACE said passengers were transferred to train no. 7 and are continuing their journey. The transit agency, which links San Jose and Stockton, anticipates normal service for the afternoon commute.
Junction Avenue at Old First Street is closed as authorities investigate.
The driver’s identity has not been released. No additional details were immediately available.
