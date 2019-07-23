FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) — A barn owl was rescued on Monday from underneath a bridge in Foster City, according to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.

The PHS/SPCA along with Foster City police orchestrated the rescue of the barn owl, which had been stranded under a bridge at 900 Foster City Blvd. for two days.

“A kind-hearted Foster City resident named Ross Sakata noticed a barn owl who was in the same place for two days under a bridge in Foster City and seemed unable to fly,” PHS/SPCA spokesperson Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a news release.

“The owl was in the water and only accessible by boat. Thanks to a quick thinking Foster City police officer, she contacted someone who was willing to donate his time and boat to venture into the water to save the bird,” Tarbox said.

The bird, who was under a year old, might have gotten stuck under the bridge after “running out of steam” while hunting and became too tired to fly away, Tarbox said.

The owl was captured by net, brought to shore, and transported to PHS/SPCA Wildlife Care Center for examination and treatment. It was found to be exhausted, dehydrated, and slightly hypothermic, according to the nonprofit.

PHS/SPCA staff put the bird in an incubator to warm up, and gave it fluids.

The animal protection organization said Tuesday that the owl’s condition had improved, and that they will continue to monitor and treat it.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.