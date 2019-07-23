ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — BART officials are exploring the idea of building a bicycle-pedestrian bridge at the Antioch station to improve access, and the transit agency is seeking input from residents in the area to gauge interest.
The bridge would be built across Highway 4 and would connect to the south of the station. The bridge would also connect surrounding neighborhoods to the station.
BART has posted a survey, which can be taken here. The transit agency said it is offering the chance to win a $100 Visa gift card upon completion of the survey.
BART said that the survey is simply the first step in determining “the local desire and feasibility for the pedestrian-bicycle bridge.”
A study was conducted in 2018 about rider access from North Concord to the Antioch extension. Alongside the potential bridge, the study mentioned new pedestrian-bicycle routes and enhanced crosswalks among other improvements that could be implemented to increase access.
