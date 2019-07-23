Comments
DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A small vegetation fire in Dublin has been contained after burning about seven acres Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.
The blaze was reported at 2:36 p.m. in the 3100 block of Dublin Boulevard and did not cause any injuries, according to the fire department.
Residual smoke was still visible late Tuesday afternoon, and firefighters remained on scene to extinguish hot spots, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation
