DANVILLE (KPIX) – A pregnant woman and her partner-in-crime were caught on surveillance video at a store in Danville. This husband and wife duo are suspected of targeting small boutiques in downtown Danville.

Police have dubbed them the ‘boutique bandits.’

The day they were caught on camera at the Cottage Jewel boutique, the pair didn’t get away with much, but police believe this isn’t their first caper.

The couple works together to distract store employees. One asks questions at the front counter, while the other slips into a back room.

Owner Marcia Norman got a good look at the male suspect.

“Well he is sassy and fresh and he speaks with a little bit of a lisp and fashions himself as fashion man looking for Gucci bags and gold chains,” said Norman. “The gentleman started looking around the back of the shop helping himself to a wall of gold chains.”

Norman said the wife was definitely pregnant.

Police believe they are the same couple linked to a robbery in Half Moon Bay, a story KPIX first reported on back in May.