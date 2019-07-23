By Hoodline

If you’ve got sandwiches on the brain, you’re in luck: We’ve found the freshest Berkeley eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some sandwiches.

Nom Nom Banh Mi

Nom Nom Banh Mi, located at 2491 Telegraph Ave., offers traditional Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches. Flavors include pork loaf, beef, chicken, tofu, cheese and more. There’s also Vietnamese iced coffee on the menu.

Nom Nom Banh Mi is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of seven reviews.

Yelper Kristine P., who reviewed the eatery on July 15, wrote, “So happy to have a bahn mi sandwich place so close to campus. The bread is light and fluffy, with a nice crisp on the outside. I really liked the sandwich — perfect balance of pate, veggies and meat.”

And Eugene F. wrote, “Stopped by for a beef and pate banh mi, and it was delicious. The beef was tender, but the pate stole the show! It was creamy and super yummy.”

Nom Nom Banh Mi is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Crave Subs

The newly opened Crave Subs can be found downtown at 2136 Center St. It specializes in vegetarian, vegan and halal sandwiches.

You can build your own sandwich, or choose from a variety of options, like halal steak, provolone cheese, mushrooms and onions. There are also breakfast subs and a gluten-free bread option.

Crave Subs currently holds 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Ed W. wrote, “One thing that is different is that they offer half-sandwiches, which allows me to have a bit more variety every time I visit (which is great because their menu is huge).”

Crave Subs is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, noon–8 p.m. on Saturday and noon–6 p.m. on Sunday.

Red Door Eats

Red Door Eats serves up artisan sandwiches and salads to the downtown lunch crowd at 2282 Fulton St.

On the menu, you’ll find sandwiches like one with smoked salmon, bacon, avocado, tomato and microgreens, or another with roasted chicken, golden raisins, tomato, onion, lettuce and curry dressing. There are also gluten-free bread and vegan options available.

Yelpers are excited about Red Door Eats, which currently holds five stars out of 31 reviews on the site.

Isabella F. wrote, “Locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. Locally owned. Zero waste. Organic and fresh ingredients. Affordable. Right next to campus. Vegan and omnivore options. What more do you need honestly?”

Red Door Eats is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)