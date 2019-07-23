By Hoodline

Here’s our latest roundup of Oakland food news. In this edition: a Temescal beer hall closes due to rising operating costs, Uptown gets a café serving toasts and bowls, Rockridge gets another ramen spot and East Peralta adds a pop-up serving a variety of fries.



Closing

Temescal

Hog’s Apothecary (375 40th St.)

After six years in the neighborhood, Hog’s Apothecary served brunch for the final time last Sunday, the Chronicle reports. “It’s with an extremely heavy heart that we have to announce that Hog’s Apothecary will be closing,” restaurant representatives wrote on Facebook, adding that they have made so many friends over the years in Temescal. “[To] all of you that have made it possible, we want to send a huge thank you,” the post adds.

According to the Chronicle, rising operating costs, including rent and minimum wage increases, contributed to the decision to close the beer hall, which was created by chef John Streit.

Openings

Uptown

Café Umami (2224 MacArthur Blvd.)

Hoodline tipster Al M. alerted us that Café Umami is taking over the former Torpedo Sushi location. “As of now remodeling has started,” he said. Nosh reports that it’s the restaurant’s second location, following the original in the Dimond District. According to Nosh, Umami will kick off the new outpost with drinks soon, while food options will follow later.

Umami guests can look forward to different bowls, including kimchi and chicken options. A set of toasts, overnight oats and poached eggs are also on the menu.

Rockridge

Momo Ramen (6200 Claremont Ave.)

Next, Al M. stopped by at the former Pho U spot, which is now called Momo Ramen. Nosh says the Pho U owners are trying a new concept with a Japanese ramen shop.

The manager told Nosh that the new chef is a ramen expert and has previously worked in Japan. Expect ramen with chicken, veggies or seafood variations with add-ons such as fresh onions, corn or bean sprout. Appetizers include edamame, fried calamari or tofu.

East Peralta

Man vs Fries (2307 International Blvd.)

Al also tells us that the former The Temple Club spot has a new tenant. Town Popup features a rotating lineup of local chefs, small businesses, and culinary experiences. The current pop-up, Man vs Fries, serves “hella crisp, delicious french fries, drizzled with savory toppings”.

Pick between straight, curly or waffle-cut potatoes that come with carne asada or pollo asado. Customers can also order burritos, beer-battered onion rings or chocolate chip cookie dough bites.