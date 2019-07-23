By Hoodline

Want to find out about the freshest new spots in Rockridge? From a taco spot to a Thai restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to arrive in this area of Oakland.

Porque No? Tacos

Porque No? Tacos is a breakfast and lunch spot at 5337 College Ave.

This new business offers Mexican-inspired breakfast and lunch items, like the breakfast burrito, chilaquiles, quesadillas, tortas, tacos and more.

Porque No? Tacos currently holds five stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Jenny L., who reviewed Porque No? Tacos on July 12, wrote, “Their tacos are authentic, unpretentious and so delicious. They toast the chorizo so perfectly and you can see them prepare everything to order.”

Porque No? Tacos is open from 5 a.m.–2 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.

RareTea

RareTea is a bubble tea and coffee spot, offering juices, smoothies and more, located at 5817 College Ave.

RareTea specializes in milk tea, fruit tea, smoothies, snow cream and more. There are also snacks like potstickers, spring rolls, fried Oreos, popcorn chicken, cheese fries and more.

RareTea currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Bryan H., who reviewed RareTea on July 1, wrote, “Very friendly staff. I would recommend the brown sugar boba tea. Yummy.”

RareTea is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Yimm

Yimm is a Thai spot located at 6048 College Ave.

This new business specializes in authentic Thai food. On the menu, you’ll find items like avocado green curry, duck noodle soup, pad Thai, rice plates, sweet sticky rice with mango and more.

Yimm currently holds 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Tina C., who reviewed Yimm on July 1, wrote, “What’s great about Yimm is the absence of MSG in their food, even the soup. I’ve been there now four times and each time the food has been satisfying.”

Yimm is open from 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 4 p.m.–9:30 p.m. on Sunday.