SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder in the brutal assault of his mother inside the family’s San Jose home, authorities said Tuesday.

San Jose police said Ryan Garner was being held without bail on a murder charge in Santa Clara County Jail.

Investigators said that around 2:34 p.m. on July 18th police responded to San Jose’s Regional Medical Center on a report of a severely injured female who had been dropped off at the hospital.

Doctors told police that 57-year-old Cynthia Mykkanen’s injuries were not survivable. She was taken off life support and died on Monday.

A follow-up investigation determined that her son, Ryan Garner, was the suspect in the brutal assault that took place inside the family home in the 3300 block of Cortese Circle.

Police said Garner drove his mother to the hospital, dropped her off and then fled prior to police arrival.

Later that night, Garner was located driving his vehicle on Highway 101 at Blossom Hill Road in San Jose where he was apprehended by a police canine and taken into custody.

He was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained from a dog bite and later booked into jail.

Mykkanen was an elementary school teacher at the Alum Rock Union Elementary School District as recently as 2017, according to state records, and was previously listed on a staff page at Painter Elementary School.

Mykkanen’s death was San Jose’s 21st homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant TJ Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.