HAYWARD (CBS SF) — City officials in Hayward confirmed Tuesday that San Francisco assistant chief of police Toney Chaplin has been hired as the next chief of the Hayward Police Department.

“It is with great enthusiasm and excitement that I appoint Toney Chaplin as the next leader of our distinguished Hayward Police Department and to become its 15th chief of police,” City Manager Kelly McAdoo said in a statement released Tuesday.

A veteran San Francisco police officer and longtime Hayward resident, Chaplin was chosen to lead the department following a nationwide search and competitive evaluation.

“I’m humbled and honored to be chosen, and I’m grateful for all that my San Francisco colleagues have done to help prepare me,” Chaplin said.

Chaplin, who takes over the job from retired Hayward Police Chief Mark Koller, will take the position on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

In San Francisco, Chaplin held every departmental rank ranging from patrol officer to interim chief of police.

As interim chief taking over after the resignation of embattled chief Greg Suhr in 2016, Chaplin led the department until the hiring of current chief Bill Scott in January of 2017.

Chaplin has a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University, and has served as an SFPD Academy instructor and a guest instructor at City College of San Francisco. He is a recipient of the Silver Medal of Valor, SFPD’s second highest award.

Chaplin and his wife, Tiffaney, and their daughter have resided in Hayward since 2006.

“Hayward has been a great city to live in, and I fully expect this will be my last job in policing,” Chaplin said in a statement released by the city. “Hayward has an outstanding police department. With my experience, particularly around community policing, I’m confident we can increase transparency with those we serve, identify service enhancements that will be of value to the community, and make the HPD one of the very best departments in the country.”