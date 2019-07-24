



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – It’s a call for San Franciscans to stop shoe-gazing and instead ask that politicians build affordable housing right where you live.

That’s the message coming from a non-profit in San Francisco. Tipping Point Community will launch it’s All In Campaign Thursday. The group is asking that locals sign a petition telling politicians you not only support affordable housing in your neighborhood, but that you won’t fight them when they propose legislation to build more in all 11 districts.

The goal laid out by Tipping Point is to house 1,100 people in the next two years.

“We live in a wealthy region in a wealthy city, it’s no longer about dollars it’s about will,” CEO and Founder Daniel Lurie said. He calls homelessness, “the crisis of our time in San Francisco… it’s not something we’ve seen since the aids crisis.”

There are currently 268 affordable housing projects slated for construction according to the Mayors Office of Housing, the majority of them are on the east side of the city.

“It’s not okay for just a couple of neighborhoods to bear the brunt of the responsibility for a crisis that affects all of us,” Lurie said.

More than 50 companies are backing the All In Campaign including Google and AirBnB. The official launch is Thursday at 11:00 AM in Duboce park. The company is encouraging San Franciscans to sign it’s petition at www.sfallin.org.

“When politicians see this community behind them they’ll be bolder and see that we have their backs,” Lurie said.