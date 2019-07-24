SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews are battling a grass fire in Solano County between Fairfield and Benicia Wednesday afternoon, according to CBS Sacramento.
According to California Highway Patrol, the fire is off of Lopes Road, near Marshview Road. The fire is believed to have started on the right shoulder of Interstate 680, then moved west.
FIRE
There is a fire Lopes Road at Marshview Road. Lopes Road is currently closed between Marshview Road and Parish Road. The fire is not affecting Interstate 680. pic.twitter.com/PqEsJ3ZTZ4
— CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) July 24, 2019
As a result of the fire, Lopes Road is closed between Marshview and Parish roads.
Cal Fire says the so-called Marshview Fire has burned about 80 acres so far.
New Incident: #Marshviewfire Off Marshview Road and Highway 680, South of Cordelia in Solano County is 80 acres. pic.twitter.com/vo9xb8XYqq
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 24, 2019
I-680 is not affected by the fire, CHP says.
No evacuations have been issued.
