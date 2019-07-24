SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified a bicycle rider who died after being struck by two vehicles early Tuesday morning near Santa Rosa as Joseph Converse, 39, of Santa Rosa, the California Highway Patrol said.
Converse was not in a designated bike lane as he rode south on Petaluma Hill Road at Hopi Trail in unincorporated Sonoma County between Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park around 12:15 a.m., CHP Officer Marcus Hawkins said.
He was struck by a southbound 2009 Ford Focus driven by a 28-year-old Santa Rosa woman south of Yolanda Avenue. Converse was ejected from the bicycle and landed in the southbound lane, where he was struck by a 2017 Subaru Legacy driven by a 28-year-old Rohnert Park woman, Hawkins said.
Both drivers remained at the scene and the CHP believes neither driver was impaired, according to Hawkins.
Converse was wearing all dark clothing, and investigators do not know if he was impaired, Hawkins said.
