CONCORD (CBS SF) — A former security guard and his alleged accomplice have been arrested in the armed robbery of Concord’s video gaming arcade and bowling alley Round 1 in May, authorities said.

Concord police said former security guard Gary Dillahunty and 37-year-old Vincent Timmons were being held in Contra Costa County Jail on multiple felonies including robbery, conspiracy and kidnapping.

Investigators said two masked men forced two employees into a locked cash room at gunpoint. They zip tied the employees hands behind their back and stole cash.

One of the employees was able to free herself and called for help. Numerous officers responded, cleared the business and found the suspects had fled.

Investigators discovered the suspects had gained access through a normally secured employee entrance. Detectives began a two-month investigation and uncovered a conspiracy involving Dillahunty, who was working the security the night of the robbery and facilitated entry into the Sun Valley mall arcade.

Last week a search warrant was served at Timmons’ home in San Francisco. Evidence linking Timmons to the robbery as well as an illegal assault weapon, a hand gun and a large quantity of cocaine was found.

Timmons, who is on parole for kidnapping, was located at the home and arrested for robbery.

On Tuesday with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, Dillahunty, who is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, was located at a home in Vacaville. He was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for the Round 1 robbery as well as a warrant for violating his parole.

The investigation into others involved with this robbery, including the second masked suspect continues. Anyone with information about this case may call the Concord Police Department Tip-line at (925) 603-5836.