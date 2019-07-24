SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters are working to contain a vegetation fire in the hills of the Spring Valley area east of Milpitas and San Jose, Cal Fire said Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported at 5:24 p.m. at 5551 Sweigert Road off of Felter Road east of San Jose and Milpitas in the Diablo mountain range, Cal Fire spokeswoman Pam Temmermand said.

Officials said around 6:40 p.m. that the fire had burned 50 acres and had a rapid rate of spread. One structure was destroyed.

At around 7 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire’s forward progress was stopped and no more structures were threatened. “Fire crews will remain at scene mopping up and securing the control lines,” Cal Fire said in a Tweet.

The smoke from the blaze could be seen across Santa Clara County.

Chopper 5 was over the hills and captured the fire as it quickly grew.

Cal Fire has ordered four air tankers to battle the blaze.

Temmermand said the area where the fire is burning is mainly ranchland. The temperature is in the mid 80s and winds are at 5 to 6 mph, she said.

No evacuations have been ordered and no injuries have been reportedas of 7 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

