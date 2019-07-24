



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday issued a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking a new government rule that would prohibit almost all migrants at the southern border from applying for asylum.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar wrote that the rule issued by the administration of President Donald Trump last week is “likely invalid because it is inconsistent with the existing asylum laws” enacted by Congress.

Tigar said the rule also appears to violate the requirements of the federal Administrative Procedure Act.

The rule would bar asylum applications from migrants who traveled through another country en route to the southern U.S. border unless they sought and were refused asylum in the transit country.

Unless it is overturned on appeal, Tigar’s order will remain in effect until there is a full trial on a lawsuit filed by the Berkeley-based East Bay Sanctuary Covenant and three other refugee assistance groups.

Another federal judge in a separate case in Washington, D.C., declined on Wednesday to issue a temporary restraining order.

The plaintiffs in the case before Tigar claim the rule violates federal immigration law as well as an administrative procedure law, and would exclude most asylum seekers fleeing persecution, including those from Central America.

U.S. Department of Justice attorney Scott Stewart argued the government was entitled to enact the rule to address a crisis of increased numbers of migrants seeking to enter the country at the Mexican border.

Tigar said he expected whichever side lost his ruling to appeal quickly.

