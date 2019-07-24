CLAYTON (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Concord has been identified as 28-year-old Joshua Morgensen from Clayton, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

Morgensen tried to pass a Toyota Prius on eastbound Concord Boulevard near Lodato Way shortly before 12:25 a.m.

He collided with the Prius, was thrown into opposing traffic and a westbound pickup truck struck him, according to police.

Morgensen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck fled, and they’re still trying to locate the suspect and vehicle. The Prius driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the subsequent investigation.

Concord police released photos of the truck and are asking anyone with information to call Traffic Officer Derrick King at (925) 671-5880 or an anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836.

