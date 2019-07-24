  • KPIX 5On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Dutch actor Rutger Hauer, best known for his role in the 1982 film “Blade Runner,” has died, his management agency confirmed to CBS News. He was 75.

Rutger Hauer

Rutger Hauer attends a photocall for “The Last Kingdom” at Charlotte Street Hotel on September 8, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images,)

The Rutger Hauer Starfish Association, his nonprofit aimed at HIV and AIDS awareness, also issued a statement Wednesday saying Hauer died at his home on Friday, July 19, after a “very short illness.”

Hauer’s roles included a terrorist in “Nighthawks” with Sylvester Stallone, a former CEO of Wayne Enterprises in “Batman Begins,” and he was in the big-budget 1985 fantasy “Ladyhawke.” He won a supporting-actor Golden Globe award in 1988 for “Escape from Sobibor.”

