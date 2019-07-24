ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A teenage girl and other neighbors are being praised for their quick thinking action after an east Contra Costa County home went up in flames.

Despite all of the fire damage to the home, everyone including two people in wheelchairs made it out of the house.

That was in part, thanks to the help of neighbors and firefighters.

The fire started in the evening while 14 year old Abby was across the street.

She heard what sounded like a loud explosion and then she saw smoke and realized her neighbors home was on fire.

Another neighbor went inside the burning house to help rescue two people who were in wheelchairs. Abby rushed over to help them down a ramp.

“I grabbed on to their wheelchair from the other lady and then I helped them walk down the ramp,” Abby told KPIX 5.