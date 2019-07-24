BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A mountain lion was sighted last week in Berkeley on a popular hiking trail, University of California at Berkeley police said Tuesday.
Police received an “afterthought email” Tuesday about a mountain lion sighting on July 17 at 9 a.m. on the Upper Fire Trail, located in the hills above the UC Berkeley campus, UC police Sgt. Nic Hernandez said.
In the past couple of years, several sightings of mountain lions in the Berkeley hills have been reported, and carcasses of animals likely attacked by mountain lions were also discovered, according to campus police.
Police advise people to avoid hiking or jogging alone, especially between dusk and dawn, and to hike with a walking stick that can be used to ward off a mountain lion.
In case people encounter a lion, they should not run, but instead make noise, wave their arms, and throw rocks or other objects. If they are attacked, they should fight back with rocks, sticks, or bare hands, police said.
