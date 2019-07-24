SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new “bundling” deal between the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will allow Chase Center ticket-holders to ride Muni free of additional charges on event days, Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday.

The Warriors have agreed to pay for the program, which covers all events at Chase Center, the new home of the Warriors that is set to open this September in the city’s Mission Bay neighborhood.

Any Chase Center patron will be able to board the Muni throughout the day of the event by showing their electronic or physical event ticket as proof of payment.

“This breakthrough agreement demonstrates the commitment by both the city and the Warriors to get people out of their cars so everyone can easily get to games and concerts,” Breed said in a news release.

The partnership also supports the city’s goals of reducing congestion in the Mission Bay neighborhood.

Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts said the team is investing millions of dollars in transportation infrastructure to make it as simple as possible to take buses or trains to events, and said that is a reflection of the team’s commitment to being a good neighbor.

San Francisco will be the second National Basketball Association city after Phoenix to offer free public transit to NBA fans and concertgoers with an event ticket.

Chase Center has additional public transit connections, including easy access to BART, Caltrain and the ferry, which will serve a temporary terminal at Pier 48 on event days.

