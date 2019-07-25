FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – A Sacramento man was arrested on Wednesday night in Vacaville after allegedly brandishing a firearm at a woman during a road rage incident, according to Fairfield police.
The series of events started on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 just west of the North Texas Street exit, Fairfield police Sgt. John Divine said. A woman called 911 to report that the suspect, 28-year-old Brandon Jackson, allegedly threw an object at her car on the freeway.
As the two cars pulled up next to each other at a red light, Jackson allegedly pointed a gun at the woman while yelling at her, according to Divine. She quickly drove away as Jackson drove back towards the freeway.
Divine said Fairfield officers spotted Jackson’s vehicle on the freeway and with help from the California Highway Patrol and Vacaville police, were able to stop and arrest him in Vacaville, police said. There was no chase or pursuit of Jackson’s vehicle.
Officers found the firearm during a search of the vehicle. According to Divine, Jackson did not have a concealed carry permit or any other legal authority to have a firearm in his possession.
Jackson has been booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of a weapons violation and producing criminal threats.
