



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from a 2017 hit-and-run that killed a well-known San Francisco grocer.

Eleasia Fraise, 20, has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, arson and driving without a license for an early morning Sept. 22, 2017, hit-and-run that killed 56-year-old Konstantinos “Gus” Vardakastanis.

Although prosecutors asked Judge Rita Lin to keep Fraise in custody without bail, Lin ultimately agreed with Fraise’s attorney, Alexandria Carl, to release her on $50,000 bail.

As part of the conditions of her release, Fraise will not be able to drive and must report to a case manager weekly.

Lin cited the fact that Fraise, a mother of three, is currently in school and had no criminal history prior to the hit-and-run.

According to prosecutors, there may be other codefendants in the case, although information on their involvement was not immediately available.

San Francisco District Attorney’s Office spokesman Alex Bastian wouldn’t confirm whether there are other codefendants or whether prosecutors will “join this case with the other cases.”

Vardakastanis, an immigrant from Greece, owned and operated Gus’s Community Market, which has four locations San Francisco.

Following the 2017 hit-and-run, police issued a warrant for Fraise. Last week, members of the U.S. Marshals Service caught up with Fraise in Stockton and arrested her. Fraise is due back in court on Aug. 12.

