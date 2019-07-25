PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – A boy was shot in the neck in Pittsburg on Wednesday afternoon while playing with a gun, according to police.

Officers responded to a residential address on Chesapeake Drive around 3:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

Investigators say that a child who does not live there brought the handgun over to show it to friends. The pistol went off while he was handling it, striking the victim.

Afterward, the boy who brought the gun over took it with him as he fled the scene. Detectives are currently trying to determine whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Police said they know the juvenile responsible for discharging the firearm, but do not know his current whereabouts.

An update on the victim’s condition was not immediately available Thursday morning.

