OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Detectives recovered 25 firearms Wednesday as a result of a multi-location search warrant operation in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
The office’s gang suppression unit began an investigation in May into the sale of narcotics and possession of firearms involving local gang members and associates.
During the investigation, information indicated the suspects were involved in the illegal sale of firearms.
The searches Wednesday turned up the 25 firearms, which included various handguns, automatic weapons, FN 5.7mm handguns capable of shooting armor piercing wounds and Glock auto sears, which can convert firearms to fully automatic weapons.
The investigation is ongoing, so the names of the suspects are not currently available.
