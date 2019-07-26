BAY AREA (CBS SF) — The National Weather Services has issued an excessive heat watch for much of the interior Bay Area for the weekend with temperatures expected to peak between 95 and 105 degrees.

Parts of Santa Clara, Alameda, San Benito, Monterey and Contra Costa counties are all under the heat advisory from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday. Other places across the Bay can also expect higher than usual temps.

The marine layer is in place today with refreshing onshore breezes. However by Saturday strong high pressure is forecast to build leading to another round of hot inland temperatures. Image shows forecast high Saturday afternoon with triple digit heat inland. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/r2MEN3Ii8C — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 26, 2019

Besides the above-average high temperatures, temperatures overnight are expected not to drop below 70 to 80 degrees.

A heat advisory means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected and will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

High pressure building in central California from the desert Southwest will bring the warm air mass to the area.

The weather service recommends being prepared and taking action to protect yourself, others and your pets. Some steps to take include limiting strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest time of the day, not leaving children or pets in vehicles, staying in air conditioned places, drinking plenty of fluids and watching for hot pavement when walking dogs.

The most vulnerable people in heat include those who are spending lots of time outdoors, those who do not have air, conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments.

