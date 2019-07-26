SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — For years, San Francisco’s United Nations Plaza has hosted a popular farmers market on Wednesdays and Sundays. On the week’s other five days, the area is, as mayor London Breed calls it, “not a pleasant place to walk through.”

So, the city has added another day for the market with the hope of making it a permanent, all-week-long institution.

“We know there have been a number of challenges at Civic Center,” Mayor Breed told reporters Friday at the market. When she talks to people in the area, “all they talk about is the farmers market and how they love the farmers market, so I wanted to make sure we provided an extension of that and an opportunity for local people to showcase their talent.”

In addition to the usual produce and food items, local small businesses sell their wares at the plaza. There are craft stations, many coordinated by Etsy, where people can purchase crafts or make their own.

Financial technology company Square, headquartered nearby, is a sponsor of the art and DIY vendors.

“The most exciting thing about this is that, for an area that has some challenges, this is such a good example of the city and local partners and local companies and small businesses coming together to revitalize the neighborhood,” said Dan Swislow, Square’s public policy lead.

“I want this to be permanent; my goal is to make this permanent,” said Mayor Breed.

“When you visit countries all over the world — I went to Tel Aviv and they have this incredible market that’s pretty much a permanent part of the city and everyone who visits the city, they go to that. So we can create that same environment in San Francisco and have it be this amazing experience.”