Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Thousands of runners will hit the streets Sunday for the 42nd Annual San Francisco Marathon.
The race begins at the Embarcadero just before dawn. The 26.2 mile course winds through the Presidio, across the Golden Gate Bridge, back through Golden Gate Park and the Mission. Then, it ends where it started along the Embarcadero.
Half-marathoners can run the northern or southern half of the course, but they won’t get to cross the bridge.
Road closures will be in place citywide, through mid-afternoon.
Drivers heading to San Francisco should plan ahead and expect delays.
For more information, go to sfmarathon.com.
You must log in to post a comment.