REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) – Two burglary suspects are behind bars after a wild chase through the Peninsula.
Police believe Brandon Harper of Stockton and David Quinn of Oakland were dressing as utility workers to get access to people’s property.
Police spotted their black Nissan on Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo with paper plates. When officers tried to pull them over they sped away, sideswiping another car.
The damaged Nissan finally came to a stop in Redwood City where one suspect surrendered.
A police dog caught the other man about a mile away.
Authorities say the suspects were in possession of stolen property, fake utility worker clothing, as well as weapons and narcotics.
