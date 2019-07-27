Filed Under:Bayview District, Hit-and-run crash, Injury Crash, San Francisco News, SFPD


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The suspected driver who fled a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning that injured four people in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood surrendered to police on Friday.

Lynjae Vines, 19, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The incident was first reported Thursday at 1:13 a.m. at the intersection of Third Street and Carroll Avenue.

Police said the silver Mazda involved in the crash struck a fire hydrant.

Investigators initially determined speed played a factor in the crash.

