



PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police in Petaluma are investigating the robbery of a UPS delivery driver that occurred Friday.

On Friday at 10:48 a.m., officers responded to the Verizon store at 401 Kenilworth Drive on a report of a robbery.

Police said a UPS driver was making a delivery to the store and was unloading packages from his truck when two men pushed him and grabbed several boxes off his hand truck.

The suspects then entered a waiting silver Hyundai SUV with dealer license plates.

A third suspect was driving the vehicle.

The vehicle fled the parking lot and was last seen heading south on Highway 101.

An unknown number of cellphones and watches were in the boxes.

The delivery driver was not injured in the incident.

Police described the three suspects as black men. One of the suspects was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and another was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed