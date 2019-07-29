  • KPIX 5On Air

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A father and son were arrested earlier this month for allegedly sexually abusing several children under their foster care, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Simon Magana Chavez (left) and his father Simon Mendoza Chavez (right) courtesy of Antioch PD

The men were allegedly caring for the children from 2011 through 2017.

After an investigation that began in June, Simon Mendoza Chavez and his son Simon Magana Chavez were charged with the sexual abuse of multiple children, unlawfully having sex with a minor, and lewd acts with a child.

The case is ongoing and active. No other details were immediately available.

