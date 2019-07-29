Comments
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A father and son were arrested earlier this month for allegedly sexually abusing several children under their foster care, according to the Antioch Police Department.
The men were allegedly caring for the children from 2011 through 2017.
After an investigation that began in June, Simon Mendoza Chavez and his son Simon Magana Chavez were charged with the sexual abuse of multiple children, unlawfully having sex with a minor, and lewd acts with a child.
The case is ongoing and active. No other details were immediately available.
