OAKLAND (CBS SF) — All lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 just west of Grant Line Road are now clear after a traffic collision involving at least one big rig blocked at least two lanes for several hours Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was first reported at 12:36 a.m. Clean-up crews worked for several hours to move a big rig from the scene to clean up an estimated 25-30 gallons of fuel spilled on the roadway.
All lanes were reported clear at 6:02 a.m. One person suffered a broken ankle. No other injuries were reported.
