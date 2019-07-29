  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big-Rig, Crash, I-580, Interstate 580, traffic

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — All lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 just west of Grant Line Road are now clear after a traffic collision involving at least one big rig blocked at least two lanes for several hours Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 12:36 a.m. Clean-up crews worked for several hours to move a big rig from the scene to clean up an estimated 25-30 gallons of fuel spilled on the roadway.

All lanes were reported clear at 6:02 a.m. One person suffered a broken ankle. No other injuries were reported.

Comments