SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The personal information of 100 million Capital One account holders in the United States and Canada was obtained by a hacker who has been arrested by the FBI.
Capital One Financial Corporation said it identified the hack on July 19 according to Reuters.
The personal information includes credit card application data, credit scores, payment history, phone numbers, social security numbers and linked bank accounts.
“We will notify affected individuals through a variety of channels. We will make free credit monitoring and identity protection available to everyone affected,” said the statement.
Most of the information belonged to consumers and small businesses that applied for credit cards from 2005 through early 2019.
So far, the company says the information was not exploited or shared by the hacker, but the investigation is ongoing.
