ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A 22-year-old Antioch man was arrested for allegedly shooting a fellow worker at Popeyes Chicken on Monday, leaving the victim in critical condition.

Police were notified of the shooting at the restaurant at 5019 Lone Tree Way shortly before 6 p.m. and were told the gunman had fled on foot.

The 23-year-old male victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital, where he was rushed into surgery and is currently in critical condition.

Witnesses said a co-worker, identified as Antoine Waller, who earlier had gone home sick, shot the victim.

Officers set up a perimeter where Waller lived in the 5000 block of Catanzaro Way and he came out of the home and surrendered a short time later.

Police recovered a stolen firearm in the home they believed was used in the shooting.

Waller, a convicted felon, is not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

Waller was booked on felony charges that include attempted murder and weapons violations.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

