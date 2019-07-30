



SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Two suspects have been arrested in a commercial burglary earlier this month at a business in San Bruno, police said Monday.

Officers responded at 4:31 a.m. on July 21 on a report of the burglary in the 600 block of East San Bruno Avenue and found a witness who said two people fled the area after breaking a window to gain entry. A cash register was taken, police said.

Subsequent investigation identified Richard Anthony Aguiar, 39, of Medford, Oregon, as one of the suspects.

Detectives in Oregon notified the South San Francisco Police Department to inform them that Aguiar may be living with family members in South San Francisco. Police also learned that Aguiar had an Oregon arrest warrant for burglary.

South San Francisco and San Bruno police arrested Aguiar at a residence in South San Francisco.

The second suspect was identified as Douglas Ramey, 35, of South San Francisco, who was apprehended shortly after Aguiar was arrested.

Both suspects were booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary.

Anyone with any information related to the crime is urged to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.

