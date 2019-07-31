SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two male victims seriously injured in San Francisco’s Ingleside late Wednesday evening.
At around 10:20 p.m., police responded to the 3100 block of Mission Street after receiving reports of a shooting. Police found two males suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.
They were both taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Multiple witnesses told KPIX 5 they heard at least six gunshots.
Investigators were at the scene late Wednesday evening. No arrests were made in connection with the shooting. No other details were immediately available.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at 1-415-575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.
You must log in to post a comment.