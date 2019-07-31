(CBS SF) — The tragic mass shooting Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival left three dead and at least 12 others injured.
The suspected gunman was killed by police, but not before wreaking havoc at the famous food festival, sending the town of Gilroy–and many elsewhere–into disarray.
Below are some ways you can help the victims affected by the shooting.
Gilroy Garlic Festival Victims Relief Fund
The Gilroy Foundation and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation have partnered to establish a charitable fund to provide relief for victims, which can be accessed here.
Verified GoFundMe campaigns
The FBI is also asking anyone with additional information, photos or videos regarding the shooting to visit fbi.gov/gilroy. Users can upload media files at this site to be reviewed by law enforcement.
