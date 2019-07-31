SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Lyft has pulled its fleet of Bay Wheels e-bikes off San Francisco streets while the company investigates and updates their battery technology.
The move follows a fire involving an e-bike docked near Page and Scott streets Wednesday.
“Because the safety of our riders is our number one concern, we are temporarily making the ebike fleet unavailable to riders while we investigate and update our battery technology. Thanks to our riders for their patience and we look forward to making ebikes available again soon,” Bay Wheels wrote in a Twitter post Wednesday afternoon.
Because the safety of our riders is our number one concern, we are temporarily making the ebike fleet unavailable to riders while we investigate and update our battery technology. Thanks to our riders for their patience and we look forward to making ebikes available again soon.
— Bay Wheels (@baywheels) July 31, 2019
Another Lyft e-bike reportedly caught fire over the weekend.
You must log in to post a comment.