



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The jury in the Oakland Ghost Ship fire trial has been given final instructions and will decide the fate of defendants Max Harris and Derick Almena.

The defense wrapped up closing arguments Tuesday in the case.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Deadly Ghost Ship Fire

Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena, 49, and Max Harris, 29, are on trial for 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the blaze at the warehouse in the 1300 block of 31st Avenue the night of Dec. 2, 2016.

They face a maximum term of 39 years in state prison if they’re convicted.

In his rebuttal closing argument Wednesday morning, Alameda County prosecutor Autrey James said Almena and Harris should be found guilty because they were indifferent to the consequences of their actions, which he said created unsafe conditions at the warehouse.

James said Almena started violating the terms of the building’s lease almost immediately after he signed it on Nov. 10, 2013, by allowing up to 25 people to live there even though it was zoned for commercial use, not residential use.

Almena also never told the building’s owners that he planned to have people live there and have large music parties there, James said.

The veteran prosecutor said the defense’s strategy in the lengthy trial has been to blame others for the fire, such as firefighters, police officers and Child Protective Services officials who they said visited the warehouse on multiple occasions but never told Almena and Harris that it was unsafe.

But James said, “None of the people they pointed the finger at invited people to live there and none of them invited people to parties.”

James added, “It is not a defense that they (Almena and Harris) say they didn’t know they were breaking the law” by allowing people to live there and hosting parties.

Lawyers for Almena and Harris said in their closing arguments on Tuesday that the two men thought the warehouse was safe.

But James asked, “If they thought the building was safe, why were they always having safety meetings and make rules about not having open flames, candles and incense?”

James also asked, “If the building was so safe, why aren’t there 36 people with us today?”

Answering his own question, the prosecutor said, “Because it was a death trap.”

Defense attorneys also told jurors there’s reasonable doubt about the guilt of Almena and Harris’ because there’s evidence that the fire was an act of arson that the two men couldn’t have prevented, as a defense witness testified that she overheard a group of 14 to 19 men congratulate themselves on starting the fire at the warehouse.

The defense attorneys said other witnesses also testified that they heard men fighting and bottles being broken before the fire started and suggested that the blaze may have been started by a Molotov cocktail.

But James said, “The idea that there was arson is unreasonable” because the witnesses who suggested that possibility weren’t believable.

James said the woman who said she overheard a group of men talk about starting the fire while she was waiting to get food at a taco truck near the warehouse isn’t credible because she said the fire started at about 9:45 p.m., when it actually started at about 11:20 p.m.

He said she testified that she didn’t see anyone run out of the building or see anyone outside the building, even though multiple witnesses said they saw many people run out of the warehouse and gather outside.

James also said the woman’s testimony that she circled the block in the area of the fire 20 times before she found a parking spot to be questionable because fire trucks would have blocked the area she said she was circling.

James told jurors, “You have to do a lot of mental gymnastics to believe she was a credible witness. You’re doing too much work.”

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.