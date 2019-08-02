SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A California Highway Patrol patrol car overturned during a chase early Friday in San Jose, leaving two CHP officers with minor injuries.
About 12:30 a.m., the officers were pursuing a white pickup for speeding on southbound on Interstate Highway 280.
The pickup swerved onto the Interstate Highway 880 transition, and when the CHP car followed, it went over a dirt gore point and the officer driving lost control, according to the CHP.
The patrol car went off the left side of the road and overturned, the CHP said. The officers suffered minor injuries are were not hospitalized after the crash.
The patrol car, a 2019 Dodge, was totaled, the CHP said.
The speeding suspect in the pickup was not located.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.