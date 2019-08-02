



PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Police in Pittsburg were searching for a suspected shooter who opened fire on an associate on Friday morning, evading police after a lengthy search of the neighborhood.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Shannon, according to police. Police said they suspect that 42-year-old Jeremy Dodson fired on another man during an argument.

The victim was apparently not injured and ran from the area.

Police have not been able to locate him. Dodson went into a home in the area, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant to enter the home and sent a SWAT team in to locate him, but found he was no longer there. Officers searched the surrounding area but were unable to find him, police said.

The officers recovered evidence of a shooting but did not find a gun. Dodson remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about Dodson or the shooting has been asked to contact police Detective Curtis Kingman at (925) 252-6912.

