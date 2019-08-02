GILROY SHOOTING:How To Help Victims
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5:30pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cliff Rescue, Fort Funston, Rescue, San Francisco, San Francisco News, SFFD

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A dog stranded 30 feet down a cliff at Fort Funston was safely retrieved Friday afternoon, a short time after San Francisco firefighters rescued a woman and an 8-year-old child.

The dog was on a ledge about 30 feet down, according to fire officials.

One firefighter was hospitalized after the rescue, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening, fire officials. No other injuries were reported.

The fire department first reported via Twitter just after noon that the woman, child and dog were stranded on the cliff and a rescue was underway.

About 1:30 p.m., firefighters said had rescued the woman and child. Shortly before 2 p.m., the dog was also safely retrieved.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments