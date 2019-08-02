SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A dog stranded 30 feet down a cliff at Fort Funston was safely retrieved Friday afternoon, a short time after San Francisco firefighters rescued a woman and an 8-year-old child.
The dog was on a ledge about 30 feet down, according to fire officials.
One firefighter was hospitalized after the rescue, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening, fire officials. No other injuries were reported.
The fire department first reported via Twitter just after noon that the woman, child and dog were stranded on the cliff and a rescue was underway.
About 1:30 p.m., firefighters said had rescued the woman and child. Shortly before 2 p.m., the dog was also safely retrieved.
#080219CR1 UPDATE ALL VICTIMS AND DOG RESCUED ALL ARE OKAY — 1 FIREFIGHTER TAKEN TO LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH NON LIFE THREATENING INJURIES EXPECTED TO BE OKAY https://t.co/50qJwKCXtI
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) August 2, 2019
