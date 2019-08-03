BERKELEY (KPIX) – New outdoor pickleball courts for opened Saturday in Berkeley, but the game with a funny name is not really new, at all.
According to Pickleball, Inc., the game was invented in 1965, and has been gaining in popularity. It combines ping-pong, tennis and badminton.
Players hit a perforated plastic ball with composite or wooden paddles.
An estimated 3 million players play in pickleball competitions across the country.
The new pickleball courts at Cedar Rose Park, replace a tennis court that has been closed for years.
“You know, it’s really for everyone,” said Chip Wasson of Berkeley. “It’s not just for the pro, and it’s not just for the beginner, so you can come and find your place in any pickup game.”
Enthusiastic pickleballers helped raise money for the project and persuaded the Berkeley Parks & Rec Department to give the go-ahead.
You must log in to post a comment.