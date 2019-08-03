Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch has died. He was 71.
During his 14-year NFL career with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, Branch won 3 Super Bowls.
The team praised Branch, on the Raider’s website.
“Cliff Branch touched the lives of generations of Raiders fans. His loss leaves an eternal void for the Raiders Family, but his kindness and loving nature will be fondly remembered forever. Cliff’s on-field accomplishments are well documented and undeniably Hall of Fame worthy, but his friendship and smile are what the Raider Nation will always cherish.”
The cause of death has not been confirmed.
You must log in to post a comment.