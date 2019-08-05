GILROY SHOOTING:How To Help Victims
Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Berkeley police are asking for help to find a missing woman who is believed to be at risk.

Delfina Lenard, 81, was last seen at about 1 p.m. Monday at 1497 Alcatraz Ave. wearing a long-sleeve green sweater and possibly denim pants. She is described as a Hispanic woman between 5 feet and 5 feet 2 inches tall with short, gray-brown curly hair.

According to police, she suffers from dementia and mostly speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information about Leonard’s location is asked to call 911 or their local police.

